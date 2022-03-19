AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 38,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

