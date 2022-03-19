AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PHB opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $19.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.