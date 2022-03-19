AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.04 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $4,567,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

