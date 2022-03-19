AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 329.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $154.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

