AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 187.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

