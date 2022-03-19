AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

