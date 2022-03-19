AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $30.18 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

