AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

