AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $4.42 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.66% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

