AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $4.53 Million in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 3.61% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $40.01 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

