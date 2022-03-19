AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,507 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 460,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $17,343,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

