AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.60 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

