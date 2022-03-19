AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 20,094 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

