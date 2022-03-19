AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,798 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.