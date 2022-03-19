AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 9,414 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 407.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

