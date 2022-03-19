AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after buying an additional 384,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

