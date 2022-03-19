AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.