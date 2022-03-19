AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 43.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

