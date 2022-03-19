AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,326 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

