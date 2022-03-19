AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,415 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

