AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 17,460 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

