AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,081 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.34% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

