AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,748 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,876 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,029,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,071 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

