AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 7,971 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average is $126.33. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $159.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

