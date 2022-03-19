AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $4.39 Million Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 3.71% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 342,127 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter.

KJAN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $32.59.

