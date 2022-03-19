AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134,450 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 134,450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $48.08 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

