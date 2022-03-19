AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.23 and a 200-day moving average of $547.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.