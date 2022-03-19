AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35,382 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $83.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

