AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,725 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

