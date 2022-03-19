AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.