AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 133,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,291 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,397,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 242,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $30.70.

