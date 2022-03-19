AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,523 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.80% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of WDIV opened at $67.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.