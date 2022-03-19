AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 88,080 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,080 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

