AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

