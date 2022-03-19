AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,764 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $65.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.