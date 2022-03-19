AE Wealth Management LLC Has $19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

