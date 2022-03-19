AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $190.34 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $201.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.18.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

