AE Wealth Management LLC Has $22.51 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

