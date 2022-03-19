AE Wealth Management LLC Has $23.16 Million Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,981 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $23,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 366,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 112.7% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

