AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.63 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

