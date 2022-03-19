AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.14 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

