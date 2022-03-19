AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $579.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

