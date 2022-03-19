AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

