AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 133,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

