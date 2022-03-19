AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,229 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after buying an additional 140,755 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

