AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,308 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

NYSE BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

