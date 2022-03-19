AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $780.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,222.47.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

