AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $190.72 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

