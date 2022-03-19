AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1,407.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,693 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

