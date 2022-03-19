AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $561.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.39 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.